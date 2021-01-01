From feiss
Feiss VS7402-CH Bentley Glass Wall Vanity Bath Lighting, Chrome, 2-Light (12"W x 7"H) 200watts
Advertisement
BENTLEY VANITY LIGHT DIMENSIONS: 6.5" Height x 12" Width x 5" Depth (Backplate: 5.063"H x 5.063"W) Weight 13.2lbs MEDIUM BASE LIGHT SOCKET: 2-100 Watt Max A19 Style Bulbs, E26 Socket Compatible with Incandescent, CFL, Halogen or LED Bulbs, Bulbs not Included, Full Range Dimming when used with Dimmable Bulbs and Dimmer Switch, 200 Total Watts Install Position: Lights Up or Down, Included Wire: 8" Length Underwriters Laboratories (UL) Approved for Damp Locations MATERIAL: Steel, FINISH: Chrome, SHADE: Opal Etched Glass, Weight: 2.52 Pounds, Manufacturer: Murray Feiss