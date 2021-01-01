Feiss VS2463 Abbott 3 Light 24" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Feiss VS2463 Abbott 3 Light 24" Wide LED Bathroom Vanity Light An updated take on a retro design, the Abbott vanity lights bring a splash of mid-century modern inspiration to your decor. Crafted of layered metal, and suited for damp spaces, this streamlined fixture is offered in 2 sizes to fit comfortably above a vanity, or for use as a single sconce. Spherical milk glass shades complete the look and diffuse brightness.FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes frosted glass shades(3) 4.5 watt maximum G9 LED bulbs included Mountable in different orientationsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (included)ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 24-1/8"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Shade Depth: 4-1/2"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 7"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 13.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 4.5 wattsLumens: 450Bulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: T4Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 25000Bulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Polished Nickel