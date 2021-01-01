From feiss
Feiss VS24402 Clara 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Feiss VS24402 Clara 2 Light 15" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light The Clara Collection features Clear Seeded glass shades that subtly diffuse the lamping while allowing the exposed bulb to be a central design element of the fixture.FeaturesConstructed from durable steel for years of useComes with seedy glass shades(2) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CUL and ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-5/8"Width: 14-3/4"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Width: 5-7/8"Shade Depth: 5-7/8"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Chrome