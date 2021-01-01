From generation lighting
Generation Lighting VS14903 Sunset Drive 3 Light 22" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Generation Lighting VS14903 Sunset Drive 3 Light 22" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 8-5/8"Width: 22-3/8"Extension: 5-3/8"Product Weight: 7.7 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 4-1/8"Shade Depth: 4-1/8"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 10"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Brushed Steel