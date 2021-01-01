From generation lighting
Generation Lighting VS11201 Drawing Room 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Walnut Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Generation Lighting VS11201 Drawing Room 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steel and resinIncludes a ribbed frosted glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 9-3/4"Width: 6-1/4"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 4-3/4"Backplate Height: 8-5/8"Backplate Width: 5"Backplate Depth: 1-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Walnut