Speakman VS-1240-E2 Rio 2.0 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Hose Polished Chrome Showers Hand Showers Multi Function

Speakman VS-1240-E2 Rio 2.0 GPM Multi-Function Hand Shower Package with Hose The Rio Hand Shower is our most versatile creation to date. Featuring 147 spray outlets and 5 distinct settings, the Rio can be customized to deliver intense, massage, rain, pulsate and pause spray patterns. The handle has been meticulously shaped to fit perfectly in your hands. Its clean, matte spray face will fit beautifully in any modern bathroom. The Rio Hand Shower includes a 5-foot metal hose and coordinating bracket for simple installation.Speakman VS-1240-E2 Features:147 spray outlets5 distinct spray patterns2.5 or 2.0 gpm flow ratesIncludes 5-foot metal hoseSpeakman VS-1240-E2 Specifications:Length: 3-1/2" (left to right)Width: 4-1/2" (front to back)Height: 10-13/16" (top to bottom)Showerhead Width: 4-1/2" (left to right)Showerhead Height: 10-13/16" (top to bottom)Flow Rate (GPM): 2 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Polished Chrome