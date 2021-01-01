Viking VRT7488B 48 Inch Wide 8 Burner Natural Gas Cooktop with SureSpark Ignition System Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Cooktops Gas Rangetops

Viking VRT7488B 48 Inch Wide 8 Burner Natural Gas Cooktop with SureSpark Ignition System Features: Three burner sizes efficiently deliver between 8,000 and 23,000 BTU to sear or simmer with any size cookware Exclusive seamless, heavy porcelain burner pan with elevated flame ports prevent spillovers from baking to the cooktop, making cleanup quick and easy BlackChrome Knobs with CoolLit LED backlighting illuminate when the corresponding burner is in use Grates, burner caps, knobs, and other accessories can be easily removed and cleaned in the sink Covered under a 2 year complete unit, 5 year burners, and 90 day cosmetic warranty Product Technologies: Viking Elevation Burners: Exclusive Viking Elevation Burners with brass flame ports boast 23,000 BTUs across the front of all width configurations, with multiple 15,000 BTUs and one 8,000 BTU burner across the rear. VariSimmer: Exclusive VariSimmer setting on all burners provides gentle, even simmering at precisely low cooking temperatures. SureSpark Ignition System: Exclusive SureSpark Ignition System ensures automatic/re-ignition, should the burners extinguish at any time while cooking. Specifications: Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 Back Right Burner BTU: 15000 Middle Burner BTU: 23000, 8000 Front Left Burner BTU: 23000 Front Right Burner BTU: 23000 Number of Burners: 8 Fuel Type: Gas Cutout Depth: 24" Cutout Height: 7-5/8" Cutout Width: 48" Depth: 29-3/4" Height: 9" Width: 47-7/8" Gas Rangetops Stainless Steel