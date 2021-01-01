From quoizel
Quoizel VRG1616 Verge 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Fresco Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Quoizel VRG1616 Verge 16" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesTraditional style design with minimal details for a clean and classic lookUses integrated LED technology for low maintenance and energy saving benefitsConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year Integrated LED and 1 year limited manufacturer warranty for everything elseDimensionsHeight: 2"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Cord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2640Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 31 watts Flush Mount Fresco