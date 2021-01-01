Asus VP279Q-P 27" LED Monitor, Black

Asus VP279Q-P features an edge-to-edge frameless IPS display panel with LED backlight and 178-degree ultrawide viewing angle. Enjoy vivid, lifelike visuals with ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio and VividPixel technologies while Flicker- Free and Low Blue Light technologies help reduce eye fatigue for long-period watching. In addition, built-in stereo speakers deliver high-quality audio performance. This slim and ergonomic monitor can be tilted to provide you with highly comfortable viewing experiences..3-year manufacturer limited warranty.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.This large-format Full HD monitor has a diagonal measurement of 27".Asus Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) of 80000000:1 augments display contrast and sharpness by adjusting backlighting luminance to achieve the deepest blacks and brightest whites for truly lifelike visuals.Two 2W RMS speakers included.Supports 16.7 million colors for vivid visuals.⚠ WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.Meets or exceeds EMERGY STAR, BSMI, CB, CCC, CE, CEL level 1, CU, ErP, FCC, PSE, RoHS, TCO6.0, UkrSEPRO, UL/cUL, VCCI, WEEE, WHQL (Windows 8.1/7), RCM, TUV Flicker-free, KC, TUV Low Blue Light standards.Embedded wall mount hole for multiple-use scenario.Features HDMI, D-Sub VGA, and DisplayPort for multi-device connections.178-degree wide-view angle minimizes color shift on both horizontal and vertical planes to ensure quality visuals from almost any direction.Flicker-free technology to reduce flicker for a comfortable viewing experience.IPS display panel with LED backlight.Protect your eyes with the Asus Eye Care technology.16:9 aspect ratio.Dimensions with stand: 17.42"H x 24.51"W x 8.46"D.Weighs 10.58 lbs.