VintageView VP-FLEX1 Vino 8-1/2" 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack Matte Black Kitchenwares Organization Wine Racks

VintageView VP-FLEX1 Vino 8-1/2" 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Rack Features:Holds nine (9) bottlesThe perfect intersection of form and function, this metal wine rack system can be stacked to reach any commercial or residential collection requirementsBuilt with high-quality steelBacked by a lifetime warranty, this modern wine storage option is easy-to-install on any wall in your homeHardware for drywall and wood-backed wall installs includedAt VintageView, we create the preferred wine racks for design professionals and design-focused DIYers Wine Racks Matte Black