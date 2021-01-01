Best Pet Supplies Voyager Black Trim Mesh Dog Harness, Pink, Small

Best Pet Supplies Voyager Black Trim Mesh Dog Harness is a simple, easy-to-use harness that is extremely comfortable for your pet, no matter what the forecast is. Made from soft, breathable mesh, this lightweight harness allows moisture to escape, keeping your pup cool as he walks. It’s gentle against the skin and hugs your pet’s torso to provide a secure fit. The Voyager Dog Harness has a fuzzy fastener closure and quick-release buckle for fast and easy adjustment, and there are two D-rings for attaching a leash. With a range of sizes from XS to XL, you’ll get the perfect fit for your pooch.