Voyager 52" Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote, Light Kit IncludedWorks with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Siri Shortcut.

Compatible with Wi-Fi apps and Voice control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri Shortcuts. Control fan from anywhere using Carro Home Apps. Function on remote control - fan speed, fan on/off, light on/off; Forward/Reverse function switch on fan body. Fans are made with incredibly efficient and completely silent DC motors. 10-speed reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter. Includes integrated LED light kit with warm light and day light, it offers lower energy consumption and a longer life span. Standard and angled mounting system,1 extension downrod included (6 in. ). Coupling cover and canopy cover conceal exposed hardware. Easy installation with step-by-step instructions. ETL Certified Product. For both Indoor and Outdoor use.