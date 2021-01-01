Modern Forms Vox 38 Flush Vox 38'' 5 Blade Hugger Indoor / Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan with LED Luminary and Remote Control Matte White / 3000K Fans

Modern Forms Vox 38 Flush Vox 38'' 5 Blade Hugger Indoor / Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan with LED Luminary and Remote Control The Vox speaks in hushed tones—the powerful DC motor keeps the blades running smooth, ultra quiet and 70% more efficient than traditional AC styles. Perfect for smaller rooms, or mounted in multiples in larger spaces, Vox delivers the goods with a host of smart control features through our exclusive Modern Forms app. Features Pairs with the smart home tech you know and love, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Smart Things, Nest (Coming Soon), and Ecobee Sync with the Modern Forms app to control fan speed, use smart features like Adaptive Learning, create groups, and reduce energy costs Efficient and silent DC motor which is up to 70% more efficient than traditional fans Every fan is factory-balanced and sound tested to ensure each fan will never wobble, rattle or click Constructed from aluminum Fan is controllable by a Remote Control (included) Mountable on low ceilings Integrated dimmable LED lighting Uses an energy efficient reversible 26 watt DC motor ETL rated for wet locations Energy Star approved Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a manufacturer warranty for 5 years on the LED, lifetime on the motor, and 1 year for all other parts Dimensions Blade Span: 38" Height: 10-7/8" Width: 26" Product Weight: 16.64 lbs Wire Length: 8" Canopy Height: 2" Canopy Width: 7-1/8" Canopy Depth: 7-1/8" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 5 Blades Included: Yes Reversible Blades: No Blade Pitch: 13 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air) Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 3900, low: 700 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 353, medium: 197, low: 40 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 26 watts Light Kit Specifications Lumens: 2041 Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500K Color Rendering Index: 90CRI Wattage: 20 watts Average Hours: 50000 Dimmable: Yes Outdoor Ceiling Fans Matte White / 3000K