Vortic Flow Chandelier by Minka-Lavery - Color: Gold - Finish: Bronze - (4672-111)

It's not surprising that the Vortic Flow Chandelier by Minka-Lavery always spins dÃ©cor stories in its own favor. Boasting a unique layered shade design consisting of spirals in coordinating metal finishes, it adds texture and unique character to interiors. Its a dimmable fixture with candelabra bulb sockets to allow for ambient lighting that can be adjusted according to the desired effect. With a sleek suspension rod that can be sized to the proper hanging height, this ceiling light always makes an impact in contemporary or transitional spaces. Minka Lavery, a brand of the Minka Group, was established in 1982 and produces decorative lighting from their base in Corona, California. Their lighting ranges from traditional to contemporary, taking past design styles and reintroducing them in new creations that blend form and function. From the elegant, minimalist High Rise LED 2922 Bath Light to the dazzling, versatile 2244 1 Light Mini Pendant Light, their luminaires are luxurious and use quality design, materials and craftsmanship. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Dark Bronze with Mosaic Gold Interior