ApexDesk Vortex Series M Edition 48" Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk with Memory Controller, Rustic Grey/Black

πŽππ„-ππˆπ„π‚π„ π’πŽπ‹πˆπƒ π“πŽπ – Measuring 47.2” x 26”, the top is made of MDF with scratch-resistant 3D laminate. Pre-installed with metal anchors for easy installation, the top can be re-installed multiple times without damage. It complies with CARB Phrase II standard for safe use at home and work. π„π‹π„π‚π“π‘πˆπ‚ π‡π„πˆπ†π‡π“ 𝐀𝐃𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 π‹πˆπ π“ π’π˜π’π“π„πŒ – Fully motorized, the desk height can be adjusted anywhere between 28.8” to 47.7” with a touch of a button. The frame color is graphite black. Color code is RAL 9011. π’πŽπ‹πˆπƒ π‚πŽππ’π“π‘π”π‚π“πˆπŽπ – Industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid MDF top enables desk to support up to 175 lbs. Stability is enhanced by its cylindrical legs and arched feet. This desk meets ANSI/BIFMA standards. 𝐋𝐄𝐃 πŒπ„πŒπŽπ‘π˜ π‚πŽππ“π‘πŽπ‹π‹π„π‘ – Features an elegant 6-button programmable controller with 4 customizable presets for desired desk heights: convenient for switching from sitting to standing throughout the day with ease. π„π€π’π˜ π€π’π’π„πŒππ‹π˜ & 𝐠𝐀𝐒𝐓 π’π‡πˆπππˆππ† – The desk comes semi-assembled. User only needs to install feet, support brackets and top. Most users can assemble in less than 45 minutes. This desk ships in 2 boxes from Los Angeles and may arrive 1 to 2 days apart.