RAIDMAX Vortex 700W ATX 12V v2.3 / EPS 12V SLI Ready Crossfire Ready 80 Plus Bronze Certified Non-Modular Optional RGB Power Supply

80 PLUS Bronze Certified: Provides up to 88% operational efficiency, generating less heat and lowering your energy costs. 120mm ARGB Fan: 120 mm addressable RGB LED Fan with ARGB connector allow you to control ARGB lighting modes from your HUB or Motherboard Powerful single 12V+ rail output helps ensure a stable and reliable supply to other PC components and also supports for high power usage. Vortex series power supply is ideal for Dual- Quad- and also Multi-Core CPUs. Enhanced +12V current capability broadens utilization possibilities.