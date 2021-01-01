From modern forms
Modern Forms Vortex 60 in. Indoor/Outdoor Automotive Silver 3-Blade Smart Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
Finished in gloss black, gloss white or the kind of silver you’d find on a Maserati, this sleek, sculptural design makes an ultra-luxe modern statement. Powered by a highly efficient DC motor, Vortex runs on stealth mode all day and night—the only sound you’ll hear is the air whispering through the room. Use with the Modern Forms app for a full complement of luxury smart controls.