L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluptuous Volume, Intense Length, Feathery Soft Full Lashes, No Flaking, No Smudging, No Clumping, Blackest Black, 1 kit

Take your lashes to paradise with our 1st mascara that delivers voluptuous volume and intense length in just one coat Soft wavy bristle brush with over 200 bristles catches every lash and holds the maximum amount of formula for a dramatic volumizing effect Silky smooth formula glides on evenly and easily to deliver a full lash fringe that's feathery soft with no flaking, no smudging, and no clumping Women surveyed in a consumer test for Lash Paradise Washable Mascara agreed- 91 percent saw intense and volumized lashes and 87 percent saw more beautiful lashes, as well as a 98 percent increase in length Easy to remove with soap and water - ophthalmologist-tested and suitable for use with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers