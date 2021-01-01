From kenra professional

Kenra Professional Volume Spray, 16-oz, from Purebeauty Salon & Spa

$28.99
In stock
Buy at macys

Description

Kenra Volume Spray provides the maximum amount of volume and hold possible & is Kenra Professional's top seller. It leaves your hair looking natural and shiny while conveying the strength and volume necessary to make any style last all day. Features include one hundred twenty hour hold, high humidity resistance for twenty hours, flake free, quick drying, and wind resistant up to twenty-five miles per hour.

