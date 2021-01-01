From lebomar international group
Volume Limited 85dB Kids Headphone Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Foldable Stereo Sound Noise Protection Headset with AUX 35mm Cord Mic For Boys Girls.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Hearing Protection: kids' (Age 2 Years+)headsets protect your kids from hearing hurting when they play for a long time with 85dB of limited volume(the level the World Health Organization considers safer). The volume can be switched from 85dB to 110dB when you press and hold pause/play button 3 seconds. (Age 1-3 Over Ear; Age 3+ On Ear) Multifunctional Bluetooth Headphones: 8 hrs playtime Bluetooth headphones(hands-free calling) / TF card music player (Not including TF card) /AUX-IN. Your little ones can listen anytime in both a wired and wireless capacity. The wireless design is handy for avoiding tangles, a favorite feature of the big-kid panelists. However, the cord is detachable, minimizing a toddler's risk of getting snagged, but the volume restriction of wired headphones is normal. Comfortable and Collapsible Design: The adjustable headband gives the headphones some impressive flexibility, so