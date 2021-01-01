Voltaic Systems - V88 Portable Laptop Power Bank 24,000mAh / 88Wh with USB-C PD Power Delivery Solar Optimized External Laptop Battery Travel.

TRAVEL & CHARGE ANYWHERE - [24,000mAh / 88 Wh] Approved for international and domestic air travel (carry-on luggage only) POWER OUTPUTS - 1x USB Quick Charge (5V/2A), 1x USB-C PD (5V/3A-20V/2.2A) and 1x Hi-Voltage Laptop Port (12V/6A, 16V/5A, 19V/4.5A, 24V 3.5A) PASS-THROUGH CHARGING - Charge your device and the V88 Battery at the same time. 1x Laptop Charges (Including MacBook and USB-C Laptops), 7x Smartphone Charges, 3x Tablet Charges, and 5x DSLR Charges. See Product Description for more details PACKAGE INCLUDES - The Voltaic V88 battery, 10 connectors for most laptop brands, 1 DC power wire, 1 20V AC wall adapter, 1 car charger socket for 12V devices OPTIMIZED FOR SOLAR CHARGING - High quality, high temperature Li-Polymer cells tested and optimized for solar applications, housed in a brushed aluminum case. Designed for use with Voltaic solar chargers, solar panels, and accessories