From bazic products
Voltage Regulator DC DC 48V Step Down to DC 12V 20A Buck Converter 36V to 12V Reducer NonIsolated
Advertisement
Better Price for Business CustomerOEM/ODM Manufacturer for 1000+ clients, 14-year manufacture experience, 22-year development experience ISO 9001: 2015 CertificateEN 61000-6-3:2007/A1:2011/AC:2012 EN 55014-1:2006/A2:2011 EN 60950-1:2006/AC:2011 Reliable QualityHigh efficiency up to 95% ,100% full rated power and stable output voltage, 100% burn-in test and 4 times quality inspection, Aluminium shell with epoxy potting Multiple Protection Over current protection, Output over voltage protection, Output short circuit protection, Over temperature protection, Input Fuse built in-line protection, Waterproof IP68, Dust-proof, Anti-shock Fast After-serviceTwo years warranty, Good and fast after-service support, Extra free fuse, English manual for installation easily