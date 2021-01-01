Volta Round LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (113535265_5x035352672SM_5x671000036)

The Volta Round LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Estiluz is a modern and minimalistic piece from Barcelona-based design studio Nahtrang. Spanish duo Daniel Vila and Ester Pujol created a piece that embodies the combination of formal simplicity and pure silhouettes. Its circular canopy sends a set of adjustable wires down to cylindrical aluminum heads. Their integrated LEDs shine light through acrylic diffusers to fill the room with a welcoming ambiance. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Gold. Finish: Satin Gold