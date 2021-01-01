Volta 4.5in LED Square Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R4SD2T-F835-WT)

Fill a living room, bathroom, or kitchen with quality illumination with the Volta 4.5in LED Square Trim with Light Engine from WAC Lighting. This innovative piece of architectural lighting can work with many different motifs as it is subtly recessed to avoid intruding on the space. This also ensures this products appeal is timeless, and it has a durable die-cast self-flanged aluminum construction to match. With an adjustable beam spread to suit the needs of the location in which it resides, this product may be installed in either commercial or residential locations. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White