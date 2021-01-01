Volta 4.5in LED Square Adjustable Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (R4SAT-S930-HZ)

Innovative design and architectural lighting come together in the Volta 4.5in LED Square Adjustable Trim with Light Engine from WAC Lighting, which provides high-quality illumination to bathrooms, living rooms, and kitchens. Subtly recessed, this product is unobtrusive on the space in which it is installed, enabling it to suit a wide range of established motifs. The beam spread of this product is adjustable and has a high lumen output, making it perfect for either residential or commercial settings. Its timeless appeal is bolstered by its die-cast self-flanged aluminum construction. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Haze