Volta 4.5 Inch LED Round Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (R4RAT-F830-BK)

The Volta 4.5 Inch LED Round Adjustable Trim from WAC Lighting is a subtle, functional, and sustainable solution for commercial, corporate, and residential spaces. This innovative architectural lighting fixture features a bi-directional spread lens and is constructed from durable die-cast self-flanged aluminum. The beam angle is adjustable at 0-45 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally, which then locks into place to hold its position. It has been ETL and cETL Wet Locations Listed, making it perfect for public and private bathrooms, and can be dimmed to 5% power with an ELV dimmer and to 0% power with a 0-10V dimmerâ€”both are sold separately. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black