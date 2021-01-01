Volta 4.5-Inch Adjustable Trimless Downlight by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (R4RAL-F830-BK)

Highlighted by a clean, minimalist look, the Volta 4.5-Inch Adjustable Trimless Downlight by WAC Lighting is suited for upscale residential, commercial and corporate applications. Made of die-cast aluminum, it has a light engine with an integrated high-output LED module. It includes a tool-less on-site adjustable glare control and optic system for the louvers, lens, and beam control. This trimless downlight is intended for use with one of three serviceable drivers to plan a remodel or renovation project. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black