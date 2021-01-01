Volta 2in LED Square Shallow Regressed Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (R2SD1T-N840-HZ)

The Volta 2in LED Square Shallow Regressed Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting is a minimal-inspired recessed lighting fixture built to supply high-efficiency in both discrete placement and lighting experiences. The soft and immersive lighting is supplied by the fixtures integrated and energy-efficient LED bulb which is further enhanced by the pieces texture glass lens. The Volta is made from a die-cast aluminum material for durability and is suitable for use in both commercial or residential settings. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Haze