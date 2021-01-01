Volta 2in LED Round Shallow Regressed Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (R2RD1T-S835-HZ)

The Volta 2in LED Round Shallow Regressed Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting offers a modern solution to residential and commercial architectural lighting needs. Its sleek, recessed body is made of a durable die-cast self-flanged Aluminum which houses a high-output, yet energy-efficient LED light engine. Works well in both indoor and outdoor settings (for low-ceiling and close-to-wall applications), featuring an increased field angle that reduces scalloping. Comes with tempered trim lens. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Haze