From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Volta 2in LED Round Pinhole Trim with Light Engine - Color: Grey
Advertisement
Build your residential or commercial lightscape with the Volta 2in LED Round Pinhole Trim with Light Engine from WAC Lighting. This sleek, low-profile fixture features a durable die-cast self-flanged Aluminum build and an integrated high-output LED light engine. When lit, the fixture provides 0-30° vertical and 365° horizontal lockable hot aiming while maintaining the center beam alignment during adjustment. Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. Comes with an integral patterned tempered trim lens. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Haze