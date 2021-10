The Oster Volt Lithium Ion Replacement Battery provides continuous power and holds a longer charge. When fully charged, this battery has up to two hours of run time, and only loses 3% of its charge per month when it’s not in use. Designed to work with the Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Pet Clipper, the Lithium Ion Replacement Battery ensures your clippers get tough grooming jobs done with plenty of time to spare.