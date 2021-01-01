LNC Voldemort Patchwork Light Gray/Multi 2 ft. x 6 ft. Runner Rug

The rectangle rug is power loomed of soft, durable polypropylene fibers. This area rug is an excellent choice for pet owners because it's crafted from synthetic material that is non-absorbent. With 0.3 in. pile height, the indoor rug is easy to vacuum and clean. Not only can reduce the snags, but it also will not release allergens into the air, and help create a smooth surface, which is perfect for high-traffic areas. Rug pad recommended (sold separately) for increased cushion underfoot and to hold in place. Color: Light Gray/Multi.