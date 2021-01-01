Volcano Dusk Coastal Cherry 51" Desk with 3 Drawer Pedestal

Part of Volcano Dusk CollectionVirtually limitless configurationsCoastal cherry finishFamily-friendly rounded corners and edgesDurable high-quality laminate surface constructionHand-painted edges and detailsLouvered leg side panels and decorative bun feetElegant antique bronze hardwareSmooth full-extension ball bearing drawer slides3 drawers.Turn your workspace into an exquisite island retreat with the kathy irelandÃ Office by Bush Furniture Volcano Dusk Collection. The 51W Home Office Desk design flares at the top with family-friendly rounded edges and corners. Featuring plenty of room to work, this kathy irelandÃ Desk offers beautiful hand-painted details, louvered leg side panels and decorative bun feet. Elegant Antique Bronze hardware accents the attractive Coastal Cherry finish. Set up your laptop, write letters, sort mail, or spread out with a good book and a cold drink on the roomy, durable laminate surface. A single pedestal features two box drawers for writing utensils, papers and more. The full-extension file drawer glides on smooth ball bearing slides for an easy reach to your letter-sized documents. With casual elegance and free-spirited contemporary style, Volcano Dusk makes a fashion statement in your home office inspired by the exotic allure of Hawaii. Build a beautiful, functional and comfortable work environment while celebrating island living with a relaxed, tropical-infused look. See the full kathy irelandÃ Office by Bush Furniture Volcano Dusk Collection for coordinating items available to expand your space with storage and more. This durable construction comes with a 3 Year Manufacturer's Warranty and features Bush Furniture's Quick-to-Assemble(TM) technology to make assembly a breeze.