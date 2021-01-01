Vol de Cristal 799 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (799550ST)

The Vol de Cristal 799 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Lamps has a refined and airy composition that lends a sophisticated touch to rooms. With a simple silhouette, this wall sconce features sweeping metal wings that tapered, beveled crystals are neatly set within. A decorative finial and beautiful finish dress up the graceful and elegant look of this piece as it filters a welcoming layer of light onto surroundings. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Leaf