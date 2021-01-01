From voter usa election designs
Voter USA Election Designs Voice Matters 2020 Fists Voting Registration Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Wear it to a campaign, debate or when you go to vote. Show how powerful it is to be a voter. Make your voice heard. Makes a great gift for men and women who take voting seriously. Register. Show up. Vote in the 2020 election. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only