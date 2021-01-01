Voice Activated Recorder wPassword Protection HQ Recording from 60ft Record Lectures Meetings Sensitive Microphone Automatic Noise Reduction 582H.

Best Quality Guranteed. SMALL PORTABLE VOICE RECORDER IN DURABLE METAL CONSTRUCTION - Handheld dictaphone, X200 fits any pocket and stays unnoticed while you're at a meeting or college lecture. Feel confident when recording important information. VOICE ACTIVATED RECORDER X200 starts and stops recording automatically only when the sound appears saving memory and your time with playback. Ready to record up to 582 hours, stores 8Gb of data and saves files at low power. HIGHLY SENSITIVE MICROPHONE Mini recorder allows you to enjoy clear and accurate recordings thanks to the ultra-sensitive mic, automatic noise reduction and the ability to record up to 60 feet away, even if the conversations are quiet PASSWORD PROTECTION ENCRYPTION Stay calm because youre the only one with access to your data. Perfect recording device for personal needs, it is also universally compatible, allowing to transfer files to your macOS,