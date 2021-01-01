From barber colman
Voice 2 Black Color Golf GPSRangefinder Bundle with 1 Magnetic Hat Clip and 5 Ball Markers
Advertisement
Golf Buddy Voice 2 GPS bundle includes 1 Magnetic Hat Clip And 5 Ball Markers PLAY MODE - Provides yards (or meters) to the front, back and center of the green of the course hole being played SHOT DISTANCE MEASUREMENT - Measure the distance covered by each golf shot DYNAMIC GREEN VIEW - View current hole number, par information, and shape of the green for current hole MULTI-LINGUAL - Choose between 11 display languages, 8 preloaded