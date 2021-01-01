From classic home & garden
Classic Home & Garden Vogue 8 in. Indigo Speckle Resin Planter
With the vogue collection, the application of pottery quality finishes has been mastered on a high-quality resin construction. A lightweight planter with striking finishes makes the vogue a true gardeners solution. Indoor or outdoor use - weather resistant - UV coated finish protects color from fading. Delivered without drainage holes, if needed, holes are easily drilled in bottom of planter. Lightweight yet durable construction. Color: Indigo Speckle.