Voga 14 x 10.9 Inch Dinner Plates, 10 Large Oval Plates - Break-Resistant, Dishwasher-Safe, White Melamine Serving Platters, Serve All Types Of Dishes, For Indoor or Outdoor Use - Restaurantware

MODERN DESIGN: With a glossy white finish, these melamine plates instantly upgrade the look of any tablescape or venue. Plus, they beautifully showcase your foods' freshness and vibrant colors! DURABLE: Constructed from premium melamine, these durable oval plastic plates are break-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and conveniently reusable. IDEAL FOR RESTAURANTS, CATERING EVENTS, AND MORE: These large plastic plates are perfect for serving delicious main dishes, appetizers, and desserts for any occasion. PERFECT SIZE: These durable melamine dishes measure 14 inches long by 10.9 inches wide and 1 inch tall. Each round dish elegantly displays your savory entrees! CONVENIENT PACK: Shipped in a 10 count box at the same affordable wholesale pricing that we offer to our restaurant and catering clients., Weight: 10.16 Pounds, Manufacturer: Restaurantware