From lsa international
LSA International - Vodka Shot Glass - Set of 2 - Clear
Make your shots a little more European with this set of 2 Vodka shot glasses from LSA. Made from mouth-blown glass, these shot glasses have a geometric silhouette inspired by Eastern Bloc architecture and graphic art. Celebrating the brand's Polish heritage, they're fun for any occasion. Key features: * Set of 2 shot glasses * Material: mouth-blown glass * Dimensions: H12xØ7cm * Capacity: 50ml * Geometric silhouettes * Inspired by Eastern Bloc architecture & graphic art * Due to handmade nature slight imperfections & air bubbles can occur