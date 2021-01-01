The Voclain™ 24\" 3 light vanity light features a distinctive industrial look with its Brushed Nickel metal mesh shade. A perfect addition in several aesthetic environments including industrial, contemporary and transitional. Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry. Kichler Voclain 3-Light Nickel Vintage Vanity Light | 55043NI