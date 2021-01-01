The best seat in the house. This highly versatile office chair delivers a wide range of user-friendly and adjustable comfort features for work gaming and everything in-between. Designed with comfort and flexibility at its core the ergonomically engineered Voca chair provides the ideal home base for daily operations. Features: Comfort headrest Performance mesh Adjustable armrests Adjustable seat height Tilt tension control Adjustable backrest Lumbar support Adjustable seat depth Synchro-tilt Polished aluminum base Synchro-Tilt Providing the height of ergonomic support during recline the backrest and seat are linked but tilt independently as the user leans back which allows the legs to stay at a natural level during recline.In addition the seat s waterfall edge provides added comfort by reducing stress to the back of the legs BDI Voca 3501 Office Chair (Slate)