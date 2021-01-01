VOASTEK USB 3.0 HUB with SD/TF Card Reader, USB 3.0 Data Transferring and USB 2.0 for Mouse or Keyboard, Combo Adapter Compatible Microsoft Surface.

Multifunction USB Hub and Card Reader Combo: Turn one of your computers USB ports into three (USB 3.0, USB 2.0, micro USB), and add two Micro SD (TF) Slots, one SD (SDHC/SDXC) Slot for memory cards. High Speed USB 3.0 Interface: Data transfer rates up to 5Gbps, 10 x times faster than USB 2.0 (480 Mbps), which makes you to transfer HD movies, files in seconds. Backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1. Multi USB Ports Meet Different Needs: Support card reader and writer at the same time. USB 3.0 for data transferring and USB 2.0 for using USB peripherals like USB sticks, keyboard and mouse, etc; Micro USB input offers extra power for heavy powered peripheral devices, such as external hard drives. Widely Card Compatibility: Features 3 card slots for transferring music, videos, pictures or files from memory cards. Support SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, TF, Micro SDXC, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Mini SD, UHS-I cards up to 128GB. Plug and Play & Hot-Swap: No driver installation is required/