Native Trails VNT36-R1 37" Marble Vanity Top with Rectangular Sink Cutout and Single Faucet Hole Carrara Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Native Trails VNT36-R1 37" Marble Vanity Top with Rectangular Sink Cutout and Single Faucet Hole This durable, Italian marble vanity top is smooth and lightly polished for a classic look. Carrara, a timeless marble, lends grace and strength to a wide variety of styles in vanity bases and sinks.Native Trails VNT36-R1 Features:Comes pre-cut for Native Trails' Hana, Avila, or Cabrillo sinksLightly polished Italian marble adds a classic elegance to any bathroom spaceWhite marble with natural grey veining which varies from one piece to anotherCovered under Native Trails limited lifetime warrantyClean with mild, non-abrasive soap and cleanersNative Trails VNT36-R1 Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 37" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Height: 3/4" (top to bottom)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 1Sink Cutout Length: 18" (left to right)Sink Cutout Width: 11-7/8" (back to front)Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Single Carrara