Native Trails VNT30-O 31" Marble Vanity Top with Oval Sink Cutout and 3 Faucet Holes Carrara Bathroom Storage Vanity Tops Single

Native Trails VNT30-O 31" Marble Vanity Top with Oval Sink Cutout and 3 Faucet Holes This durable, Italian marble vanity top is smooth and lightly polished for a classic look. Carrara, a timeless marble, lends grace and strength to a wide variety of styles in vanity bases and sinks.Native Trails VNT30-O Features:Comes pre-cut for Native Trails' Classic, Rolled Classic, Cuyama, Hibiscus, Tolosa, or Maestro Lotus sinksLightly polished Italian marble adds a classic elegance to any bathroom spaceWhite marble with natural grey veining which varies from one piece to anotherCovered under Native Trails limited lifetime warrantyClean with mild, non-abrasive soap and cleanersNative Trails VNT30-O Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 31" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Height: 3/4" (top to bottom)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 1Sink Cutout Length: 17" (left to right)Sink Cutout Width: 14" (back to front)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Carrara