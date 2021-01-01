Native Trails VNO308-P-NSVNT30-P-BUNDLE Solace 30" Free Standing Single Basin Vanity Set with Solid Oak Cabinet, Pearl Shelf and NativeStone Vanity Top Solid FSC-certified oak pairs effortlessly with cool concrete to create this transitional bath vanity set. The Solace vanity base features a large open NativeStone Pearl shelf and full-extension oak drawer equipped with soft-close glides for ample storage space; the 48-inch vanity base has two full-extension drawers. This set includes a coordinating NativeStone Palomar Top with Integral Sink, made from a sustainable blend of concrete and jute fiber, in the same finish as the vanity base's shelf. The top features a rectangular integrated sink basin (basin size: 18" x 12" x 4" with 1.5" drain) and a pre-drilled 8" widespread faucet cutout. Set includes one (1) vanity base and one (1) vanity top with sink. Pair with Native Trails' Solace Mirror to complete the look.Native Trails VNO308-P-NSVNT30-P-BUNDLE Features:Set includes vanity base and vanity top with integral sinkBottom shelf and vanity top coordinate perfectly, both in NativeStoneVanity base is constructed from FSC-certified solid oakVanity top is crafted from NativeStone: a sustainable blend of concrete and jute fiberTop features a rectangular integrated sink basinConcrete shelf and large oak drawer with soft-close glides provide ample storage spaceIMPROVED SEALER! – NativeStone Shield provides better protection from stains, scratches and cracksVanity base includes U channel for P-trapVanity base is sealed with a low-VOC water-resistant finishCovered under Native Trails limited lifetime warrantyCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 30" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 33" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Number of Drawers: 1Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 30-1/2" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 21-3/4" (front edge to back edge)Number of Basins: 1Sink Basin Measurements: 18" L x 12-1/2" W x 4" HNumber of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between the installation holes for the faucet handles) Single Midnight