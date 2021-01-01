From vonn

VONN VMW15810 Atlas Single Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

VONN VMW15810 Atlas Single Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Product Features:LED: Integrated LED fixtureDesign: Modern SconceDimmable: Dimmable LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture)Only compatible with ELV dimmers. WiFi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are NOT compatibleSoft White: 3000 Kelvin color temperatureBrightness: 574 LumensEfficiency: 16 Watts low power consumptionDry Location Approved: ETL listed for dry locationsVoltage: Operates on standard 120 line voltageETL, cETL, Prop 65 Compliant, and Energy Star CompliantProduct Technologies and Benefits:Pearlpure™ Diode Arrays: Brilliant, full-bodied white light with high color renderingContinuu™ Driver: Responds to the needs of the diodes as they ageVoptics™ Diffusers: Engineered prismatic lenses diffuse light evenly across a wide angle5 Year Limited Warranty: Fixture and LED system covered under warranty periodProduct Specifications:Type: Integrated LEDWidth: 9-3/4"Depth: 5-1/2"Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Dimensions: 8" W x 4-3/4" H x 3/4" DProduct Weight: 3.7 lbs. Silver

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com