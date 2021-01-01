From vonn
VONN VMW14810 Atlas Single Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
VONN VMW14810 Atlas Single Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Product Features:LED: Integrated LED fixtureDesign: Modern SconceDimmable: Dimmable LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture)Only compatible with ELV dimmers. WiFi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are NOT compatibleSoft White: 3000 Kelvin color temperatureBrightness: 99 LumensEfficiency: 7 Watts low power consumptionDry Location Approved: ETL listed for dry locationsADA CompliantVoltage: Operates on standard 120 line voltageETL, cETL, Prop 65 Compliant, and Energy Star CompliantProduct Technologies and Benefits:Pearlpure™ Diode Arrays: Brilliant, full-bodied white light with high color renderingContinuu™ Driver: Responds to the needs of the diodes as they ageVoptics™ Diffusers: Engineered prismatic lenses diffuse light evenly across a wide angle5 Year Limited Warranty: Fixture and LED system covered under warranty periodProduct Specifications:Type: Integrated LEDWidth: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Dimensions: 4-1/4" W x 4-3/4" H x 1-1/4" DProduct Weight: 1.9 lbs. Silver