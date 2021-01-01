Viking VMOR506 30 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with 300 CFM Blower Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Microwave Ovens Over the Range

Viking VMOR506 30 Inch Wide 1.1 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with 300 CFM Blower Features: Even granny would approve of this microwave with heat and brown settings such as ConvecBroil, ConvecRoast, ConvecBake, and manual convection Cooking times for certain foods are actually faster than using a built-in oven With one touch of a button, a minute of cooking time is added to your meal Prevent unwanted use and avoid action figure meltdowns with the child safety lock Over the Range Microwaves Stainless Steel