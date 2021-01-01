VONN VMC31640 Tania Single Light 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

VONN VMC31640 Tania Single Light 24" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Product Features: LED: Integrated LED fixture Unique Design: Ultra-low-Profile design with easily adjustable suspension Fixture is compatible with sloped ceilings Adjustable: Cable locking pins allow the suspension height to be easily changed post-install Dimmable: Dimmable LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage Dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture) Only compatible with ELV dimmers. WiFi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are NOT compatible Soft White: 3000 Kelvin color temperature Brightness: 1600 lumens Efficiency: 34 watts total consumption Dry Location Approved: ETL listed for dry locations Voltage: Operates on standard 120 line voltage Installer Tip: Do not cut wires attached to the fixture under any circumstance. Excess cable should be neatly looped and tucked into the canopy ETL, cETL, Prop 65 Compliant, Energy Star, and Title 24 CompliantCRI 90 Product Technologies and Benefits: Pearlpure™ Diode Arrays: Brilliant, full-bodied white light with high color rendering Continuu™ Driver: Responds to the needs of the diodes as they age Voptics™ Diffusers: Engineered prismatic lenses diffuse light evenly across a wide angle 5 Year Limited Warranty: Fixture and LED system covered under warranty period Product Specifications: Type: Integrated LED Length: 23-1/2" Width: 23-1/2" Overall Height: Minimum: 16-1/2", Maximum: 120" Canopy Dimensions: 11" Dia. x 2" H Product Weight: 8.4 lbs. Black